Lenovo Announces 12 New ThinkPad Edge and B Series Notebooks, One With Thunderbolt

Lenovo has just added a few more stallions to its stable of first-class business notebooks, including nine new versions of its ThinkPad Edge series and three editions of its B series laptops. One of these notebooks, the S430 is the first ThinkPad to offer an optional Thunderbolt port.

The 14-inch ThinkPad Edge E430 and ThinkPad Edge E435 come equipped with up to a Core i series processors or AMD Vision Accelerated series processor and as much as 8GB of RAM.Hard drive options range from a 320GB, 5,400 rpm drive to a 500GB, 7,200 rpm drive. Weighing in at 4.7 pounds and measuring 13.3 x 9.2 x 1.1 inches, the Edge E430 and Edge E435 get their graphics power from either an optional discrete Nvidia or AMD GPU with up to 1GB of VRAM. Both notebooks are swaddled in a soft-touch coating and available in a variety of colors including Midnight black, Heatwave red, Cobalt blue, or a simple brushed metal.

Need a bit more screen real estate? Then step up to the 15-inch ThinkPad Edge E530 or ThinkPad Edge E535. Both notebooks come equipped with the same hardware as their E430 and E435 siblings but come strapped with an extra inch of viewing room. But that added screen space means more mass. Both the E530 and E535 weigh in at 5.4 pounds and measure 14.8 x 9.6 x 1.1 inches.

ThinkPad Edge S430

If you're looking for raw processing power in a lightweight package, then Lenovo's ThinkPad Edge S430 may be the notebook for you. Equipped with an Intel Core i series processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and an optional Nvidia graphics chip with 2GB of RAM, this 14-inch powerhouse should be able to handle almost anything you throw at it.

Storage options include a 320GB or 500GB, 54,00 rpm hard drive; 320GB or 500GB, 7,200 rpm hard drive; or 128GB SSD. Heavy data users can choose to replace the S430's DVD drive with an extra 1TB hard drive, bringing total storage space to 1.5TB. Connectivity options include three USB 3.0 ports and a Thunderbolt/DisplayPort. Measuring 13.8 x 9.37 x 0.87 inches, the S430 weighs in at a svelte 4 pounds.

ThinkPad Edge E130 / E135 and E330 / E335

Available in select markets, the 11.6-inch E130 / 135 Series notebooks and 13.3-inch E330 / E335 notebooks offer an even slimmer form factor for small businesses. The model numbers ending in zero each have Intel Core Series CPUs while those ending in 5 have AMD processors. The E330 / 335 weigh just under 4 pounds while measuring 12.6 x 9 x 1.1 inches. The E130 / 135 weigh just 3.3 pounds and measures a minuscule 11.3 x 8.3 x.85 inches. Both models have 1366 x 768 screens, a choice of hard drives or SSDs, and up to 8GB of RAM.

ThinkPad B Series

Lenovo also announced three additions to its B series of basic business notebooks. The 14-inch Lenovo B480 and B485 feature Intel Core i series or AMD Vision Accelerated processors, up to 8GB of RAM, and an optional Nvidia graphics chip with Optimus technology and 1GB of RAM or an AMD Radeon chip with 1GB of RAM. Available hard disk options include 320GB, 500GB, 750GB, or 1TB, 5,400 rpm drives or faster 320GB or 500GB, 7,200 rpm drives. Both notebooks weigh in at 4.8-pounds and measure 13.4 x 9.2 x 0.9 inches.

The 15-inch Lenovo B580 is available with an Intel Core i series processor, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia graphics card with Optimus technology and 1GB of RAM. Available storage options range from a 320GB, 5,400 rpm hard drive to a 500GB 7,200 rpm drive. The B580 measures 14.9 x 9.9 x 1.3 inches and weighs 5.2 pounds. Thanks to its larger size, Lenovo managed to fit a the B580 handy number pad.

Stay tuned for more from Lenovo at CES next week.