Lego, Belkin to Collaborate and Make iPhone, iPod Cases

Get ready to be hit with a truckload of childhood memories. Belkin and Lego announced a joint effort that will result in the release of Lego-themed cases for the iPhone, iPod touch and possibly more.

Not only will you be able to ensconce Apple devices in classic, colorful, blocky aesthetics, but according to the press release, there are "plans to expand to other platforms over the course of the partnership." The press release also describes these cases as "buildable", though whether you'll be simply snapping two or several pieces together as part of a spiritually true Lego set remains to be seen.

The first cases should hit the market this spring, though pricing information is currently unavailable. In the interim, keep it here for continuing coverage of this announcement as well as all things mobile.

via Engadget