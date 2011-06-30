Trending

Leaked HTC Eternity Brings Mammoth 4.7-inch Display to Windows Phone 7

By News 

And you thought the 4.5-inch Samsung Infuse 4G had a big screen. According to leaked info on the HTC Eternity, the handset will boast a whopping 4.7-inch display when it launches later this year. The resolution is reportedly just WVGA (800 x 480 pixels), which would be a shame since the latest HTC Android phones like the Sensation 4G and EVO 3D support qHD (960 x 540). Still, we suspect the Super LCD on this big guy will be plenty crisp and bright when displaying those live tiles and video calls. Yup, this handset packs a 1.3-MP front-facing camera.

Other leaked specs for the Eternity include a 1.5-GHz single-core processor, 8-MP camera with 720p video recording, and a beefy 1,650 mAh battery. From the photo, it looks like this handset will sport a sturdy and sleek aluminum backside. Overall, the Eternity looks like a nice step up from earlier HTC Windows Phone 7 devices like the HD7. Now lets see how well this hardware handles Mango.

via Engadget, HTC Inside

Mark Spoonauer

