Latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Lets You Customize Touchpad Gestures

Windows Insider head Dona Sarkar announced the latest build testers in the Fast ring, and it lets users customize their trackpads.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 14946 provides settings that let you decide what three and four finger gestures can do. Simply go to Settings > Devices > Touchpad > Other Gestures for access.

Three or four-finger taps can be conscripted for Cortana, play/pause, Action Center or the middle mouse button, while swipes let you switch between apps and virtual desktops. A screen for advanced gestures lets you get even more granular, including creating and deleting virtual desktops and snapping Windows.

MORE: How to Use Windows 10

If you think your mouse has been a bit on the sensitive side, Sarkar writes that that has been fixed between the previous Insider Build and the new one.

There's also a less-useful new feature, which lets you select a time to turn your Wi-Fi back on after shutting it off (it's available under Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi, and is also available on mobile).

Windows 10 Basics