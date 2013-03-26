Kickstarted MiiPC To Be A Family-Friendly Android Desktop Computer

ZeroDesktop, a Silicon Valley-based startup, is working to blur the line between desktop and tablet with MiiPC. The company just reached its $50,000 goal on Kickstarter, officially funding "the next generation Android PC," which has special controls and features for parents and their tech-savvy kids.

MiiPC is a desktop and tablet hybrid, running on a computer monitor or television and operating on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. Unlike tablets and smartphones running the same operating system, MiiPC is optimized to run with a keyboard and mouse like an Android Mini PC. Unlike Android USB sticks, however, the MiiPC has a companion smartphone app for Android and iOS that will allow parents to remotely view and manage device activity ensuring kids are remaining safe and productive.

According to the Kickstarter campaign, the device has a design similar to the Mac Mini and Ouya game console. The MiiPC features two USB ports, a speaker and microphone jack, an HDMI port and Ethernet connectivity. Powering this computer is a dual-core 1.2-GHz Marvell New Armada system on a chip with 1GB of RAM. The device also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0. There's only 4GB of internal storage, but additional space can be added via a SD Card slot or with a USB thumb drive.

A $99 pledge is enough to get your very own MiiPC in either glossy white or metallic silver. The first units are scheduled to ship in July, but Kickstarter campaigns have become notorious for manufacturing difficulties and delays, so backers should be wary of any promised ship dates.