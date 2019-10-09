Windows 10 Finally Lets You Take Calls from Your Android Phone

The Your Phone app that is pre-installed on Windows 10 just received a killer new feature. Microsoft announced today that its latest preview build adds call support to Your Phone for Android phone owners.

With Calls, you can leave your phone in your pocket and answer incoming phone calls right from your PC. You can even initiate calls from your PC using either the in-app dialer (number pad) or your exported contacts list. You don't necessarily need to add someone to your contacts list or remember their number to call them --- You Phone will give you access to your call history where you can quickly dial a number back.

If you're getting work done on your laptop and are being distracted by what you know is a spam call, Your Phone will let you decline incoming calls, and either sending them straight to voice mail or shooting them a custom text message saying why you couldn't answer.

Finally, Your Phone will let you transfer calls between your PC and phone so if you need to switch devices --- say, because you need to pack up your laptop and head out of the office --- you can instantly move your call from your laptop to your Android phone.

Call requirements

There are a few requirements you need to know about in order to use the Calls feature. First, you will need a Windows 10 PC with a Bluetooth radio (almost every Windows 10 device around has Bluetooth support) that is running the 19H1 build and WIndows 10 build 18362.356. You'll also need a smartphone running Android 7.0 (Nougat) or higher.

Microsoft notes that the feature will gradually roll out to Insiders on 19H1 builds and newer, so it could take a few days before you see it in the Your Phone app. Also, a known issue might require you to repair your phone to your PC in order to use the Calls feature.