Gold iPhone 5S and Blue iPhone 5C Reportedly Caught on Video

Want to know what the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C look like? If you believe a tantalizing new video making the rounds on YouTube, the gold iPhone 5S is definitely coming, and the lower-cost iPhone 5C will come in a eye-popping baby blue hue (among several other options).

According to the video posted by TechSmartt, the gold iPhone 5S does indeed sport an elegant champagne aesthetic. The metal back also has a larger cutout near the camera, which matches up with the rumor that the phone will have a larger dual-LED flash. The iPhone 5S will also reportedly sport a larger f/2.0 aperture, the same as the HTC One. The site also notes that the circular cutout for the microphone could indicate better sound capture while shooting video.

As for the iPhone 5C, the blue back shown off in the video definitely looks plastic but not cheap. However, the narrator points out that there are less holes on the bottom for the speaker, which probably means you should expect lower volume or lower quality sound. It also looks as though the buttons will be more rectangular in shape instead of circular. Like the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C are both expected to support nano SIM cards.

Of course, design is only one aspect of the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C. The former flagship phone is expected to feature a new fingerprint scanner near the home button in addition to a beefed up camera and faster A7 processor. In fact, the new chip reportedly boasts 31 percent faster speeds and uses 64-bit architecture.

From the looks of it, the iPhone 5C is all about fun and affordability. The device is said to feature the same 8-MP camera inside and the same A6 chip as the iPhone 5. The main focus seems to be a wide range of color options, similar to the latest iPod touch. All should be revealed September 10th, when the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C are both expected to launch.

via TechSmartt