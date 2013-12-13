Best Buy Slashes iPhone 5s Price to $125

If you’ve been holding out on upgrading to the iPhone 5s, now may be a good time to do so. Best Buy is offering a $75 discount on Apple’s newest flagship, bringing the price down to $124.99 on a two-year contract.

The deal is valid through Dec. 24 as long as you agree to a two-year contract with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. At the same time, Best Buy is practically giving away the iPhone 5c until Dec. 14 if you trade in your current working smartphone. Depending on the condition of your smartphone, Best Buy will issue you a gift card between $50 and $200 that can be used toward an iPhone 5c. You’ll also have to be eligible for an upgrade to get the deal.

Other noteworthy smartphone deals include the Samsung Galaxy S4 for $49.99, the Galaxy Note 3 for $199.99 and the LG G2 for $99.99 on a two-year contract through Dec. 24. The Moto X is available for $49.99 from Dec. 15 through Dec. 21 as well. The electronics retailer is also chopping an extra $50 off new activations from Dec. 15 through Dec. 21 for each of these Android phones, making the Moto X, Galaxy S4 and LG G2 free.

Best Buy’s holiday promotion announcement comes just after Walmart announced its new discount on the iPhone 5c , bringing the price down to $27 on contract. If you’ve got an old smartphone in decent condition to trade in, however, you could get the same phone for free at Best Buy.