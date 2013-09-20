iPhone 5s Early Benchmarks: Beats Most Android Phones

Once you get past the fancy new gold color and fingerprint sensor, the iPhone 5s' chief selling point is its much faster A7 processor--the first 64-bit chip in a smartphone. Apple claims this CPU is more than twice as fast as the previous generation processor both in terms of graphics and overall performance. How does the iPhone 5s compare to other flagship smartphones on the market? We pitted the iPhone 5s against the iPhone 5c, the iPhone 5, Motorola Moto X, LG G2, and Samsung Galaxy S4, and ran a few benchmarks that support both Android and iOS to find out.

Geekbench

This benchmark provides a picture of a smartphone's overall performance. Here, we can see that the iPhone 5s was twice as fast as the iPhone 5c (which has the same specs as the iPhone 5). Apple's new flagship also beat out most other Android phones, including the HTC One and G2, but was trumped by the Samsung Galaxy S4.

3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited (Graphics)

According to Apple, the iPhone 5s' A7 processor is also supposed to deliver twice the graphics performance of its predecessor. The "unlimited" portion of 3DMark Ice Storm is the most demanding section of this benchmark. Again, the iPhone 5s manages to beat most--but not all--of the competition. Only the LG G2 and its Snapdragon 800 CPU scored higher.

SunSpider 1.0.1 JavaScript Benchmark

The SunSpider test measures the JavaScript performance of a browser; shorter times are better. Not only was the iPhone 5s' time of 411.4 milliseconds far and away the best, but even the iPhone 5c's time of 724.2 ms beat the rest of the competition.

Bottom Line

Benchmarks like these are just one way to measure a smartphone's performance. The speed with which you can open, close and switch between apps, as well as real-world gaming performance, also play a big role. Thus far, however, Apple's new handset is generally faster than many Android phones. For more performance results and comparisons, check out our full iPhone 5s Review.