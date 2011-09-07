iPads Even Cooler With Equipment by Incase and Ace Hotel

If you’ve ever found yourself taking a drag of a Pall Mall on a street corner in Manhattan's East Village with an iPad tucked under your arm and panicked at the notion of having to reconcile your vintage chic with the need for an all-encompassing tablet, then relax, because the solution is here.

A collaboration between Incase Designs Corp. and Ace Hotel has produced a hip line of carrying cases that’s sure to keep you one step ahead – or behind? – of the consumerist bourgeois that’s encroaching on the tablet market. Inspired by classic flight jackets, the series includes an iPhone snap case, iPad 2 portfolio, MacBook Pro 15-inch sleeve, shoulder and duffel bags, selling for $39.95, $99.95, $79.95, $174.95, and $224.95, respectively. They're available exclusively at Ace Hotel New York until October.

The accessories are made from durable Martexin Original Wax textiles and feature oversized zippers and satin-finish seatbelt webbing straps reminiscent of vintage military-issue gear, the companies said in a press release today. A hunting-vest orange color lines the interiors, and the duffel bag comes with a complementary hardback copy of Che Guevara: A Biography, as well as a designer sleeve to house a backup deep-V-neck tee (OK, not the last two).

“We’re excited to align our brands through this collection and bring Incase to unique travel destinations and the culturally progressive individuals that frequent Ace Hotels,” said Damon Way, Incase Chief Brand Officer, in the press release.

Though phrases like “seasoned character designed to age expressively” and “virtues of both the digital and the analogue” are up for urban interpretation, the cases will presumably keep your devices protected and your tee-shirts dry. Though the design does look slick, the prices are on the higher side – but hey, being cool isn’t easy.