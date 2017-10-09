2018 iPad Pro May Get iPhone X's Coolest Feature

A refreshed series of iPad Pros released next year may come with Apple's TrueDepth cameras that allow for Face ID, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

MacRumors first reported on Kuo's note to investors. Kuo, one of the foremost authorities on Apple predictions, suggests that the new cameras and Face ID will make for a more consistent user experience between users of the iPad Pro and iPhone X, the soon-to-be-released smartphone that will include Apple's first use of the technology.

Additionally, adding this feature could make more software developers consider working it into their apps, as the TrueDepth camera would be more widespread. However, Kuo predicts the camera will only show up in the iPad Pro, not the cheaper, smaller, consumer-grade tablets.

While some other smartphone makers, like Samsung, have attempted facial recognition before, Kuo's note suggests Android handset builders will put more resources into it soon.

"We expect Apple's (US) major promotion of facial recognition related applications will encourage the Android camp to also dedicate more resources to developing hardware and facial recognition applications," he writes. Additionally, those companies may drop plans to put fingerprint sensors underneath displays, which Apple was reportedly trying to do with the iPhone X.

The iPad Pro received its last major update in June, in both 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

There's no word as to whether or not new iPads would need to put the camera technology into a notch that divides the display, like the iPhone X, or if it will have enough bezels on the side to avoid that.

