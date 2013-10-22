Apple iPad Mini with Retina Display vs. the Competition

When the iPad mini first came out, there were very few tablets in its size or league. A year later, though, there are a number of other 7- and 8-inch tablets that compete with Apple's smaller slate. So, how does the new iPad mini with Retina Display stack up to the competition? This handy chart tells all.

iPad Mini with Retina Display Amazon Kindle Fire HDX Google Nexus 7 Lenovo Miix 2 LG G Pad 8.3 Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 Price $399 $229 $229 $299 $349 $299 Screen size 7.9 inches 7 inches 7 inches 8.1 inches 8.3 inches 8 inches Resolution 2048 x 1536 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 1280 x 800 1920 x 1200 1280 x 800 Pixel Density 324.05 323.45 323.45 186.35 272.79 188.68 CPU Apple A7 2.2-GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 800 1.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro Intel Bay Trail-T Quad Core 1.7-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 1.5-GHz Exynos 4212 OS iOS 7 Kindle Fire 3.0 Android 4.3 Windows 8.1 Android 4.2.2 Android 4.2.2 Size 7.87 x 5.3 x 0.29 inches 7.3 x 5 x 0.35 inches 7.9 x 4.5 x 0.34 inches 8.48 x 5.18 x 0.33 inches 8.5 x 5 x0.3 inches 8.26 x 4.87 x 0.28 inches Weight 0.73 lbs. 0.67 lbs. 0.64 lbs. 0.77 lbs. 0.75 lbs. 0.69 lbs. Storage 16GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 16GB 16GB Connectivity Lightning microUSB microUSB microSD, microUSB microSD, microUSB microSD, microUSB Battery Life 10 hours 8:39 8:26 Up to 7 hours TBD (4600 mAh) 8:39

Display

At 7.9 inches and a 2048 x 1536-pixel display, the iPad mini with Retina Display has a higher resolution than the Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HDX, but owing to its larger display, the iPad mini's pixel density of 324.05 pixels per inch is only slightly higher than the Nexus 7 and HDX (323.45 ppi).

Size and Weight

Not surprisingly, the iPad mini with Retina Display falls somewhere between the longer 8-inch tablets from Lenovo, LG, and Samsung) and the 7-inch tablets from Amazon and Google. At 0.29 inches thick, the mini is sandwiched right between the Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 (0.28 inches) and the LG G Pad (0.3 inches). The iPad mini is also in the middle of the pack when it comes to weight: At 0.73 pounds, it's heavier than the Nexus 7 (0.64 lbs), the HDX (0.67 lbs.) and the Galaxy Tab (0.69 lbs.)

Storage

Starting with just 16GB, the iPad mini with Retina Display's internal storage is on a par with most other tablets its size, but unlike most of its competition, it can't be expanded via an SD card.

Battery Life

If it lives up Apple's claim of 10 hours of battery life, the new iPad mini will outlast its competition by about 90 minutes. The Kindle Fire HDX, Nexus 7, and Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 all lasted around 8.5 hours on the LAPTOP Battery Test (Web surfing via Wi-Fi).

Price

At $399, the iPad mini with Retina Display is $50 more than the next most-expensive tablet on this list, the LG G Pad 8.3. It's also $100 more than the Lenovo Miix 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0, so there's a chance that Apple may have made its new tablet a bit too expensive.