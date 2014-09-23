Trending

How to Shoot Time-Lapse Videos in iOS 8

By News 

The iOS 8 camera now offers a new form of video: time-lapse. Follow these steps to learn how to use your iPhone to take time-lapse videos.

1. Open the Camera app to take a photo or video with your iOS 8 device.

2. On an iPhone, slide to the left two slots to get to time-lapse. On an iPad, slide up. The photo button will turn red and have small tick-marks surrounding it rather than a solid bar.

3. Tap the red button to start taking your time-lapse video. To take good time-lapse video, you should be filming something that moves relatively slowly. While you can film fast moving things, the time-lapse will be jerky and hard to watch.

iOS 8 Tips

Jennifer Kyrnin

Jennifer Kyrnin has been building websites since 1995, and teaching others how to do it since 1997. She's written several books on the topic, and is probably working on another one right now. And she does it all on her beloved iMac and sometimes her MacBook Air.