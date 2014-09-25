Trending

How to Use iOS 8 Spotlight Search

With the iOS 8 Spotlight tool you can search more than just your iPhone or iPad. You can now search the web, iTunes, the App Store. You can also get movie showtimes, find nearby locations, and more. Here's how to configure your iOS 8 Spotlight and use it to search for all kinds of things.

1. Go to Settings > General > Spotlight Search.

2. Check the items you want included in your results. Tap them once to remove the check mark if you don't want them included.

3. Grab the hamburger icon (on the right) to move the items to a different order.

4. To open Spotlight search, swipe down from the middle of the screen when you're not in an app.

5. Type in what you want to search for.

You will get results from Music, Events, and your mail.

As well as Wikipedia, the App Store, and the web.

