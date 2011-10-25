HTC Planning November 3rd Press Event, Rezound Phone Rumored

Next week could be a big one for HTC as the carrier just sent out invites to a November 3rd press event here in New York. There's no official word on what the phone maker might be showing, apart from the tell-tale presence of a Beats Audio logo on the invitation graphic shown above. However, several journalists are speculating that the company will use the event to launch the HTC Rezound, also known as the HTC Vigor.

In addition to awesome-sounding Beats Audio, Boy Genius Report claims the Rezound will have a 4.3-inch 720p display, 1GB of RAM, a 1.5-GHz dual-core CPU, an 8-megapixel camera, and ride on Verizon's LTE network. We're also wondering if HTC might package the phone with high-end headphones.

The new phone would be the first U.S.-based smartphone to launch with Beats Audio, which HTC invested $300 million in over the summer. The company unveiled the Beats-powered Sensation XE, targeted at the European market, in September.

via BGR