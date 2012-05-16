HTC One X, Evo 4G LTE Delayed by US Customs Over Apple Patent Dispute

Have you been waiting on tenterhooks to get ahold of either the HTC One X on AT&T or the Evo 4G LTE on Sprint? Well, you're in for a big disappointment as HTC confirmed late Tuesday that these two flagship devices have been indefinitely delayed at U.S. customs. Apparently, this is due to an ITC violation that Apple lodged against the phone manufacturer. Here's HTC's statement on the matter:

“The US availability of the HTC One X and HTC EVO 4G LTE has been delayed due to a standard U.S. Customs review of shipments that is required after an ITC exclusion order. We believe we are in compliance with the ruling and HTC is working closely with Customs to secure approval. The HTC One X and HTC EVO 4G LTE have been received enthusiastically by customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to get these products into their hands as soon as possible.”

AT&T started selling the One X on May 6th for $199, while the Evo 4G LTE was slated to go on sale May 18th through Sprint. Right now, AT&T is listing the One X as "out of stock," and it's unclear whether Sprint will have to delay its scheduled launch.

The patent in question is apparently the feature that links phone numbers to the dialer app, which is pre-installed on HTC phones. Since HTC said it has complied with the previous directive, we can only hope the issue is cleared up soon. Rest assured we'll keep you posted on developments as they emerge.

via Slashgear