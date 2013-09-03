HTC One BoomBass Accessory to Launch Next Month

The HTC One is already one of the best-sounding smartphones on the market, and now HTC is looking to enhance that audio quality even further with its new BoomBass accessory.

Announced ahead of this year’s IFA in Berlin, HTC BoomBass is a Bluetooth-enabled subwoofer compatible with HTC’s family of One smartphones. HTC says the BoomBass is designed to compliment the BoomSound technology built into the One’s dual-front facing stereo speakers with its dedicated bass amplifier.

The BoomBass subwoofer is expected to last for up to nine hours while playing music thanks to its 1,200 mAh battery, and also supports NFC to easily pair with your HTC One via Bluetooth 3.0. The 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5-inch subwoofer is much smaller and more portable than Bluetooth speakers such as the 10.1 x 3.7 x 3.2- inch Jawbone Big Jambox. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the accessory will be available via the HTC online accessory store next month. We gave the HTC One high marks for its unmatched audio quality during our review, and we’re looking forward testing the BoomBass when it launches in mid October.