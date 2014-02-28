HTC One (2014) Leak Hints At Silver Design, Dual Lens Rear Camera

HTC plans to reveal its next flagship smartphone on March 25, but we may already have a clear idea of what the One successor will look like. A newly leaked photo shows the purported next-gen HTC One with a silver casing and a giant rear camera sensor.

The image, which was obtained by DroidLife and originally uploaded by a member of HardForums, shows what claims to be an evaluation model from HTC. The uploader writes that the pictured handset sports a 4-megapixel front facing camera, which is a slightly smaller sensor than the 5-MP front shooter on HTC's newly announced Desire 816. The original forum post also notes that the new device, believed to be called HTC One (2014), feels "thinner and taller" than the current generation model.

The purportedly leaked image also shows two camera sensors on the handset's rear, aligning with rumors that suggested HTC's new flagship would feature a dual-lens setup. A sizeable flash is also seen situated next to the lens, hinting that the handset may be well-equipped for clear low-light photography. The second-generation One is also expected to rock a 5-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 or 801 processor and 2GB of RAM. We'll be reporting live at HTC's event on March 25 to bring you the details and our hands-on first impressions.

