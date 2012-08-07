HTC May Release 5-Inch Smartphone in September

The line between tablet and phone continues to thin as rumors a 5-inch HTC smartphone emerge. This new phone will have a 1080p display, trumping the 720p screen of Samsung's 5.3-inch Galaxy Note, according to DigiTimes.

This 5-inch HTC phablet may be released in September, just in time to compete with the rumors released dates of the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Note II and the Apple iPhone 5. Both the Galaxy Note II and the new HTC smartphone should run Android's new Jelly Bean, an operating system optimized for smartphones, tablets and everything in between.

Why don't we see more of this size device? Could be our hands are too small. Or that the popularity of Samsung's Galaxy Note have not gone unnoticed. Or, perhaps manufacturers remember the Dell Streak too well. But it is clear that phablets are coming, as these devices fulfill the needs of consumers who crave a tablet-like experience but still want a device that can fit in a pocket or purse, if not in their hand. HTC's entry into this market may be a sign of other large-sized smartphones entering the market within the next year or two.