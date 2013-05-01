Leaked HTC M4 Looks Like HTC One Mini

Samsung isn't the only smartphone maker reportedly working on a mini version of its flagship phone. According to Phone Arena, the HTC M4 has leaked, which is said to be a miniature version of the popular HTC One with mid-level specs. That's not too shocking given that the One was codenamed the M7 before the device made its official debut.

Hoping to strike a chord with more budget-conscious shoppers, the M4 will reportedly sport many of the One's features in a more reasonably priced package. The M4 allegedly sports dual BoomSound speakers in the front and a unibody chassis, albeit one with less premium materials.

So what are the trade-offs? The M4 is said to sport a dual-core processor compared to the One's quad-core CPU. The M4 will also have 16GB of storage and a smaller 4.3-inch, 720p display. Also expect an UltraPixel camera, which means a larger sensor for capturing better low-light images.

There's no word on pricing, but the M4 is expected to arrive sometime near the end of Q2.

