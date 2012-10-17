HTC J Butterfly Has World-Beating 5-inch Super LCD 3 Screen

The rumors are true: HTC has indeed been working on a 5-inch Android phone to rival the Galaxy Notes and LG Intuitions of the world. But while the HTC J Butterfly's display is indeed the star of the show, it's not the screen size that catches our eye -- it's the 441 pixels per inch packed into the 1080p Super LCD 3 display.

The iPhone 5's display is a wonder to behold among smartphones, and it's "only" 326 ppi, while the HTC ReZound tops out around 342 ppi. The vaunted MacBook Pro's Retina display clocks in with half as many pixels as the HTC handset at 220 ppi. HTC didn't stop with the pixel density, either. The Verge got a chance to play with the HTC J Butterfly and claims the phone's color reproduction is nothing short of top-notch.



HTC maintained that level of excellence throughout the rest of the spec sheet. The HTC J Butterfly includes a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 2,020 mAh battery and an 8-megapixel camera.

Now for the bad news: all signs point to the HTC J Butterfly being released in Japan alone. On the plus side, HTC reps say the eye-popping display will start working its way into other phones, and Sharp's new 498ppi IGZO TFT displays are expected to hit mass production before the end of the year.

via The Verge