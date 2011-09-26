HTC Amaze 4G, Samsung Galaxy S II Are First T-Mobile HSPA+ 42 Devices

Big news from T-Mobile today. The carrier unveiled the first handsets to take advantage of its new HSPA+ 42 4G data network. The HTC Amaze 4G and Samsung Galaxy S II will both theoretically be able to pull down downloads at a swift 42 Mbps.

Besides their fast wireless connection, the two devices are superphones in their own right. Announced recently, the Samsung Galaxy S II features a 1.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 dual-core CPU, a big 4.52-inch Super AMOLED display, and runs Android 2.3.5 Gingerbread. T-Mobile confirmed an October 10th ship date and a $229 price (after $50 mail-in rebate) for the Samsung Galaxy S II as well.

The new HTC Amaze 4G is well equipped too, with the same 1.5-GHz processor, Android 2.3.4 Gingerbread OS, and slightly smaller 4.3-inch qHD resolution super LCD screen. Also inside is NFC (Near Field Communication) circuitry for close-quarter wireless communication and support for digital wallet technology (the first HTC phone to do so). T-Mobile plans to price the HTC Amaze at $259.99 after $50 mail-in rebate.

The two phones will have robust camera hardware, too. The Samsung Galaxy S II and HTC Amaze both feature 8-megapixel cameras able to capture 1080p HD video. In addition to the two handsets, T-Mobile announced plans to offer the Sonic 4G Mobile HotSpot device made by Huawei. The product will connect up to five Wi-Fi devices to the carrier's 4G HSPA+ network. No word on price yet, but the unit will also ship in October.