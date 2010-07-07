Trending

HP TouchSmart tm2 Gets a Touchpad Driver Upade, Better Star Rating

By News 

When we first reviewed HP's latest Windows 7 convertible, the TouchSmart tm2, we liked its snappy overall performance, elegant aluminum chassis, and relatively long battery life (thanks to the Core i3 ULV processor). But we ultimately didn't recommend the tablet because of its erratic touchpad. Well, thanks to a recent driver update from Synaptics, this system is much easier to use now. The highlight of this upgrade is the PalmCheck feature, which means the tm2 no longer registers accidental touches while typing. Because of this improvement we've increased the rating of the tm2 from 2.5 stars to 3 stars.

Check out the fully updated review here.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.