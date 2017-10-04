HP Wows with Ceramic White Spectre 13

HP is refreshing the HP Spectre 13 and HP Spectre x360, but these aren't simple upgrades to Intel's 8th Gen Core CPUs.

Instead, the Spectre clamshell is finally getting a touch screen and a new color, while the x360 is getting a privacy screen. Both will be available on October 29.

The Spectre 13, starting at $1,299.99, now comes with both FHD and 4K displays, both with touch, which the original did not have. Besides its usual dark ash silver color, it now comes in ceramic white with gold accents, which looks stunning up close.

The white is painted on top of the metal, and HP says its scratch proof. The copper hinge is now sandblasted, going for a smoother look that acquires fewer fingerprints.

Of course, it's getting bumped up to 8th-generation, quad-core Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs, up to 1TB PCIE SSDs and up to 16GB of RAM. HP is claiming a stunning 11.5 hours of battery life, which we'll put to the test in our upcoming review.

The HP Spectre x360 maintains a similar, CNC aluminum design in both silver and ash with copper accents. It's getting a fingerprint reader on the side for access in tablet mode, and a built-in privacy screen on 1080p models that can be turned on and off with the press of a button.

The 2-in-1 is getting the same processors as the clamshell, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD. HP suggests it will offer up 16.5 hours of battery life.

We're looking forward to giving both of HP's newest premium notebooks the once over when they show up in our lab.

Photos: HP, Andrew E. Freedman / Laptop Mag

HP Laptop Guide