HP Reveals World's Smallest and Lightest Business Convertible

HP is unveiling the EliteBook x360 1040 G5, a leaner and meaner version of its predecessor, but now with optional gigabit 4G LTE connection. The EliteBook x360 1040 starts at $1,499 and is expected to be available at the end of October.

HP cut the EliteBook x360 1040's 14-inch footprint by a whole 10 percent. On top of that, the side bezels are 41 percent smaller and the bottom bezel is 31 percent thinner than G4, measuring in at 3 pounds and 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches.

From its petite body to its sleek silver finish, the EliteBook x360 1040 just screams premium, and the fact that the bezels are so thin on the display makes it perfect a 2-in-1 laptop.

Its slim stature doesn't stop it from packing up to an Intel Core i7-8650U processor, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and an Intel UHD 620 GPU.

It doesn't skimp on ports either, holding a place for two USB 3.1 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt support, two 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (one charging), a headphone jack, an HDMI 1.4 port and a nanoSIM card slot.

HP promises that the EliteBook x360 1040 can be configured with a 4K panel (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) that has 100 percent sRGB and a whopping 500 nits of brightness. Among the several display configurations is also a 1080p Sure View panel with 700 nits of brightness, which can protect sensitive data from visual hacking.

Like most of HP's recent laptops, it comes with plenty of security features like vPro for remote management, IR camera for Windows Hello and HP's Sure Start software, which is a self-healing BIOS.

Depending on the configuration, HP's business speed demon is supposed to last up to 17 hours on battery life, so we're excited to get our hands on it to test ourselves.

I know I am most excited to see how the EliteBook x360 1040's 700 nit panel does on our tests. Stay tuned for our full review and benchmarks when we get this baby through our lab.