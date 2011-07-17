Trending

How to Organize your Travel Plans on your iPad 2

Traveling just got easier thanks to the iPad. Here's how:

  • Download TripIt for iPad from the iTunes App Store.
  • Sign up for (or sign into) an account from the app.
  • When you book a flight, hotel, or rental car and receive a confirmation e-mail, forward it to plans@tripit.com. TripIt will then create an itinerary.
  • Fire up the TripIt iPad app and tap on the created Itinerary. In our case, TripIt listed our flight info for a trip to San Francisco, along with lodging information, including the hotel phone number and the confirmation number.

