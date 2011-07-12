Trending

How to Dictate to Your iPad 2

By News 

See that screenshot? The awesome Dragon Dictation app did that, transcribing every word we uttered accurately. We didn’t make a single correction. Not only is the voice recognition solid, you can also easily share the notes via e-mail, Facebook, and Twitter.

  • Download Dragon Dictation (free) from the App Store.
  • Tap your region’s location, and then tap Yes when asked if the app can add the names of your contacts to your vocabulary on the server.
  • Tap the circular button to start dictating.
  • Speak toward the microphone (the app literally points to it on-screen) and include punctuation at the end of your sentences.
  • Tap the down arrow icon in the top right corner to insert the dictation into an outgoing e-mail or post it to Facebook or Twitter.

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.