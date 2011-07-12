How to Dictate to Your iPad 2

See that screenshot? The awesome Dragon Dictation app did that, transcribing every word we uttered accurately. We didn’t make a single correction. Not only is the voice recognition solid, you can also easily share the notes via e-mail, Facebook, and Twitter.
- Download Dragon Dictation (free) from the App Store.
- Tap your region’s location, and then tap Yes when asked if the app can add the names of your contacts to your vocabulary on the server.
- Tap the circular button to start dictating.
- Speak toward the microphone (the app literally points to it on-screen) and include punctuation at the end of your sentences.
- Tap the down arrow icon in the top right corner to insert the dictation into an outgoing e-mail or post it to Facebook or Twitter.