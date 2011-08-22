By default, the bottom menu bar houses six shortcuts, which launch the browser, e-mail software, calendar, messaging, gallery, and apps menu. You can swap out any of the shortcuts except the one that opens the apps menu.

How to Customize the Menu Bar on the HP TouchPad

To remove a shortcut from the Menu Bar, long press the icon and drag it up and away from the bar.

To add a shortcut to the Menu Bar, long press a shortcut from the apps menu and drag it onto the bar.

