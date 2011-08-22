Trending

How to Customize the Menu Bar on the HP TouchPad

 

By default, the bottom menu bar houses six shortcuts, which launch the browser, e-mail software, calendar, messaging, gallery, and apps menu. You can swap out any of the shortcuts except the one that opens the apps menu.

To remove a shortcut from the Menu Bar, long press the icon and drag it up and away from the bar.

To add a shortcut to the Menu Bar, long press a shortcut from the apps menu and drag it onto the bar.

