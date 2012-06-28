Google Chrome Comes to iPhone and iPad

It's the second day of Google's I/O conference, and Google has even more big announcements. Chrome, Google's popular web browser, is now available for the iPhone and iPad. Apple users can now access their saved Chrome tabs and browsing history across all of their devices, not just desktop and laptop computers.

Google Chrome for the iPhone and iPad will have all of the features that desktop users have grown to love, including tabbed browsing and incognito mode. Switching through tabs requires a simple drag from the edge of the screen, rather than mobile Safari's separate tab manager view. Switching between regular and incognito mood is equally simple, a tab of a button switches back and forth.

Google Chrome will be available in the Apple App Store later today. Check back for a hands-on once Chrome is available.