Gigabyte Reveals First Haswell-Powered Ultrablade Gaming Notebook

TAIPEI, TAIWAN—Gigabyte unveiled its first gaming laptops toting Intel’s latest Haswell chip at this year’s Computex. Dubbed as one of Gigabyte’s Ultrablade notebooks, the company flaunts its P35K as one of the thinnest and lightest gaming notebooks on the market, measuring just 21mm thin and weight 4.8 pounds.

The flagship P35K laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD 1080p IPS display and comes equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 760 or 765M graphics chip.

The company’s Haswell-powered P35K also comes with a swappable ODD, meaning you can switch out the optical drive for more storage space. At maximum capacity, it can squeeze two 512GB mSATA SSDs and 2TB of HDD in its motherboard, which doesn’t include expanded storage that can be added via its removable ODD.

The demo unit didn’t come with any pre-loaded games to test, but we viewed a demonstration video of World of Tanks to see just how those Nvidia-powered graphics look on the P35K’s 15.6-inch IPS display. Visuals looked sharp and colorful, with plenty of depth and detail for an immersive gaming experience. However, we were disappointed to find that pressing on the notebook’s keyboard produced a noticeable amount of flex. Even when typing normally without applying much pressure, the keyboard felt weak.

Pricing hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but the P35K gaming notebook is expected to fall in the $1,299- $1,999 price range. Gigabyte tells us that the notebook could launch as early as August, but may not make it to the US until later.