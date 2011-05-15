G Styled: The ThinkPad Edge E220s - Lenovo Goes For The Vogue

I must say, I'm not really a fan of the ThinkPad series of laptops, but Lenovo recently has been stepping their game up. They have really started to embrace their inner tech sexy and begun producing laptops that look quite good. They still have some kinks to work out, but definitely off to a good start.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Edge E220s is an example of this. It starts off great with the entire laptop having a rubberized texture to it -- you should know by now how much I love that! It feels great to touch and improves the grip when holding the laptop. Next, it is thin and light. Slim and trim is what's in now, and the Edge E220s delivers! Add in some nice chrome trims around the outside of the laptop and this is shaping up to be a real beauty.

There were, however, a few exceptions to this overall good looking laptop. The choice of a greenish hue, while not ugly, doesn't really spark or contrast well with the chrome outlining. I think a better color choice should of been considered. This continues when you open the laptop -- the red accents on the inside I definitely don't think should have been mixed with that green. Last is the ThinkPad Edge logo. I'm sorry, but it is just ugly! If you are going to jazz up the series, don't forget about the logo. It just doesn't fit, and that glowing red dot doesn't help either!

Overall the ThinkPad Edge E220s is a move in the right direction. Lenovo seems to be producing some gorgeous laptops now a days. A few style mistakes, but otherwise a nice looking laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad E220s G Style Rating: Fashion Forward

