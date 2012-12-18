Four Sony Xperia Devices Left Out of Android Jelly Bean Update

Sony has announced its software roll-out plan for upgrading their Xperia-branded phones and tablets from Android 4.0 to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. Unfortunately, not all the devices will get the upgrade, which has left many users frustrated.

Notably left off this upgrade list is the Xperia U, Xperia miro, Xperia tipo and Xperia sola. These devices, which first hit shelves in 2011, will remain running Android's Ice Cream Sandwich, the older version of Android that lacks features such as Google Now, interactive notifications and lock screen widgets.

Responding to criticism, Sony cites user experience as the main reason for lack of Jelly Bean support. Variations in screen resolution, hardware platform and RAM all contributed to the decision to only support Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

"Unfortunately, in the case of Xperia tipo, Xperia miro , Xperia U and Xperia sola [the software experience was adversely effected by Jelly Bean] – so we made the decision to keep them on Ice Cream Sandwich," said Anthony, a Sony representative commenting on their announcement blog post.

Devices that will receive the update include the Xperia T, Xperia TX and Xperia V, which will be available through February and March of next year. Next up is the Xperia P, Xperia J and Xperia go, which will get Jelly Bean at the end of March. Finally, the Xperia S, Xperia SL, Xperia ion and Xperia acro will follow "in the subsequent weeks."

Users, however, are still frustrated that devices bought just one year ago won't be getting the critically acclaimed upgrade to Android 4.1.