Dell Venue 10 7000 Hands-On: Android for Work on the Go

Dell is following up on its stunning Venue 8 7000 tablet with a bigger, equally beautiful sibling. The $499 Venue 10 7000 is an Android tablet designed for professionals. It features a crisp, 2560 x 1600-pixel OLED display, an Intel Atom processor and the same RealSense rear camera found in the Venue 8.

Adding more flexibility and personality, Dell revamped the design for the larger screen, creating a barrel on one side that attaches to a Bluetooth keyboard via magnets and hinges. This construction keeps the keyboard securely connected to the tablet, so you can pick up the device from its sides -- much like you would a laptop -- without worrying about the keyboard falling off.

MORE: Dell Venue 8 (2014): Full Review

The barrel-hinge design is also reminiscent of the Lenovo Yoga hybrid line. The construction allows these 2-in-1 computers to swivel and bend into five modes. I enjoyed Presentation mode when we went hands-on with the new tablet, because it's perfect for showing off slideshows or watching videos.

With a sleek aluminum body and titanium barrel, the Venue 10 7000 is just 0.24-inches thin and weighs 21 ounces. The tablet also has the same camera construction as the Venue 8 7000, using Intel's RealSense 8-MP camera on the back. The RealSense technology is depth-sensing and 3D capable. It's a dual-lense set-up that allows you to do things such as measure the distance between objects in a photo, refocus a picture after shooting it and apply filters to different layers of your images. A 2-MP camera sits on the front of the tablet for video chats.

The Venue 10 7000 has a 10.5-inch OLED display with a gorgeous 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution, which beautifully shows off the bold colors and icons of Android 5 Lollipop. It comes equip with the same 2.3-GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3580 processor as the Venue 8, helped along by 2GB of RAM. There will be some storage options that go up with price: 8GB, 16GB and 32GB. Plus, the tablet has a built-in microSD slot, which allows the 8GB device to expand to 64GB and the 32GB model to get a whopping 512GB of storage.

Dell is hoping enterprise customers open up to Android in the workplace, thanks to Google's Android for Work software. It's built into Lollipop and it allows employees to sign in to work and personal accounts separately, giving employers many options to control what their employees can do in their work accounts.

Dell is also banking on Office for Android to entice business to try Android as their main work operating system, because the company will be there with this luxurious tablet to help them implement it. The Dell Venue 10 7000 will be available in May starting at $499 for the tablet only, and in a bundle with the keyboard for $629.

Valentina Palladino is a senior writer for Tom's Guide. Follow her at @valentinalucia. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.