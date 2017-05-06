How to Change the Name of Your Wi-Fi Network

Each Wi-Fi network has a name that help people identify it. This is called an SSID, or secure set identifier. When the ISP installs a new internet connection, it typically uses the router’s default SSID, which leaves you with a mix of letters and numbers that’s not all that visually appealing, or memorable -- if you live in an area with a lot of other connections.

But, in just a few minutes, you can change this SSID at the router-level to display anything you’d like it to. The exact steps will be different based on your router, but should follow this logical progression.

1. In the address bar, enter the home address for your router and press enter. For mine, it’s 192.168.1.1, but depending on your router it could be 192.168.0.1, or another variation. If it’s neither of those, a quick Google search for “[router brand] home address” will get you where you need to be.

2. Log in, and press OK.

3. Click Wireless settings at the top. Again, your exact setting will be different if you aren’t on a fiber connection from Frontier, but it should be similarly-worded.

4. Click Basic Security Settings. On most routers, this will probably just be ‘security settings,’ as it is on my bridge -- a Linksys router.

5. If you have a dual-channel router (or tri-channel), you should see an SSID for your 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz settings. Change either, or both by typing in a new name.

6. At the bottom, click Apply to save the changes.

