If you’re looking for a laptop under $300, you’re going to have to make some sacrifices, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck with a bad notebook. There are laptops under $300 that offer 1080p displays, long battery life and even 2-in-1 functionality. If you’re against getting a Chromebook, you might want to reconsider, especially because that device will most likely run a lot smoother with a weaker processor compared to a Windows 10 machine.

We've tested some of the most popular laptops under $300 to help you determine what's a good deal and what's just cheap. If you're willing to extend your budget, take a look at our best laptops under $500.

Here are the best laptops under $300 that you can buy now.

HP Stream 11 (2018)

CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 GPU | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.8 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds HP Stream 11 (2018) Full Review

Long battery life

Better performance than competitors

Insanely cheap

Washed out low-res display

Awful webcam

The HP Stream 11 is one of the best Windows 10 laptops you can find at this price. The Stream's cute, 11-inch chassis is packed with all-day battery life and relatively strong performance. This laptop is also incredibly portable, weighing in at 2.5 pounds and measuring just 0.7 inches thick. And even though its keyboard can be a little cramped, it offers decent key travel. You won’t find a better Windows laptop for under $200.

HP Chromebook 14 (Intel)

CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 | GPU: Intel HD 500 GPU | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 13.3 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.3 pounds HP Chromebook 14 (Intel) Full Review

Long battery life

1080p display

attractive chassis

comfortable keyboard

Below-average performance

display could be more vibrant.

The Intel version of the HP Chromebook 14 is a solid improvement over its AMD counterpart. For just under $300, you get an attractive laptop with a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, which is an incredibly rare combination at this price point. To top it all off, HP’s Chromebook 14 features a comfortable keyboard and a battery that can last an entire workday and then some. If you’re looking for a Chromebook that doesn’t scream elementary school, then the HP Chromebook 14 is the one to get.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330

CPU: Intel Celeron N4100 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 GPU | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 500GB HDD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 14.9 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 4.4 pounds Lenovo IdeaPad 330 Full Review

Sturdy construction

Comfortable keyboard

Very affordable

Dim, dull display

Subpar performance

Short battery life

We wouldn’t call the Lenovo IdeaPad 330 one of the best laptops around, but for under $300, it’s pretty decent. Its design is pretty standard, but the chassis itself is actually sturdy, not giving into pressure when flexed. Additionally, Lenovo’s gold-standard keyboard design remains intact on this budget machine, as the system is super comfortable to type on. However, be wary of its short, 5:52 battery life and its subpar Celeron N4100 processor.

Lenovo Chromebook C330

CPU: MediaTek MT8173C | GPU: GX6250 GPU | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.4 x 8.5 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 2.82 pounds Lenovo Chromebook C330 Full Review

Long battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Affordable price

Relatively rare HDMI port

Dull, low-res display

Underwhelming performance

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 gets nearly 10 hours of battery life as well as a comfortable keyboard and a neat HDMI port, which is somewhat rare for a Chromebook. This 11-inch convertible is also pretty light and thin, coming in at 2.8 pounds and 0.8 inches thick. But as much as it has notable bright spots, there are some flaws – namely, its underwhelming performance and dull display.

