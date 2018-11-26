The Best Gifts for Business Travelers

Cyber Monday 2018: We are tracking the best sale on tech products this Cyber Monday. Standout deals for business travelers include huge discounts on portable hard drives and business laptops, like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Bookmark our Best Cyber Monday Laptop deals page for more savings.

Whether they're commuting for an hour on the train every day or jetting across the country three times a month, business travelers are always looking for ways to be more productive and comfortable on the road.

If you're shopping for someone who spends a lot of time working in planes, trains, buses or hotels, there are some gifts you can get them that will make their lives a lot easier. You may even want to buy these for yourself.

For more gift recommendations, visit the Tom's Guide Holiday Gift Guide and check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals page to save some money.

Credit: PlugBug

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

With 11 hours of battery life, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon will stay powered throughout your flight, no matter where you're traveling to. The laptop's 14-inch HDR display is vivid and detailed, and the comfortable keyboard is ideal for typing up reports. At 12.7 inches wide and 2.5 pounds in weight, this slim and lightweight laptop will take up little room on your airplane tray. The laptop has all the ports you'll need when you're on the go, including two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI connector, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a microSD card slot. Credit: Laptop Mag

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The Surface Pro 6 gives you the performance of a laptop in a tablet that won't take up much room in your backpack or on a plane. The newest detachable from Microsoft has excellent performance and long battery life to go along with a gorgeous, 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-pixel display. Business professionals will want to purchase the Type Cover keyboard accessory and Surface Pen for taking notes and writing emails. Credit: Laptop Mag

Sony WH-1000XM3

Move over Bose — the Sony WH-1000XM3is the new king of noise-cancelling headphones. These cans block out so much airplane noise that you'll forget you're flying. Better yet, their sound quality is excellent, pumping out rich mids and low, deep bass. The 1000XM3 headphones are smart, too, with the ability to adapt the amount of noise cancellation based on your surroundings. On the exterior of the ear cups are touch controls for volume and for play/pause. The latest version of these headphones charges via USB-C, although, with 40 hours of battery life, you won't need to juice them up often. Credit: Sony

Jackery PowerBar 20,800 mAh

Chances are, you already own a portable battery charger for your smartphone. But how about one for your laptop? The Jackery PowerBar is a 20,800-mAh portable battery with an AC power outlet on one end. This allows you to charge a laptop via a standard DC power-jack cord. According to Jackery, the charger will work with most laptops, including Apple MacBooks and laptops from HP, Lenovo and others. With such a large capacity, the battery can charge a 12-inch MacBook 1.2 times and an iPhone X six times. Credit: Jackery

Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse

It's fine to use a touchpad or pointing stick when you're balancing a laptop on your lap or squeezing it onto a cramped tray table. However, when you're sitting at your hotel room desk or at a conference room table, you want the accuracy and comfort of a real mouse. We love the Logitech M510, because of its easy-to-grip rubberized body and side buttons that let you go forward or back in your browser. Available in boring gray, fire engine red, or (my favorite) dark blue, the M510 lasts for months on a pair of AA batteries and connects to your computer using an included 2.4-GHz wireless dongle, no Bluetooth required. Credit: Logitech

Western Digital My Passport 4TB

There's always a risk that something will happen to your laptop while you're traveling. That's why it's a good idea to have a backup of your files and photos. The WD My Passport is an excellent portable hard drive that provides a ton of storage at a reasonable price. This external device connects to your laptop via USB 3.0 and includes a whopping 4TB of storage. Credit: Western Digital

Logitech C920

Even the best laptops have dreadful webcams. Instead of settling for awful video and photo quality, consider getting the Logitech C920. This external webcam's sharp lens captures colorful images, making this an ideal accessory for video conferencing with co-workers. With top-notch image quality and a reasonable price, the C920 is a highly recommended laptop accessory. Credit: Logitech

You get what you pay for. The $220 Peak Design Everyday Messenger bag is a pricey tote but this investment piece might just be the last bag you ever buy. The shoulder bag has several innovative features, like the MagLatch clasp, which has a built-in magnet that automatically fastens itself when you close the flap. Other unique conveniences include foldable inserts that let you move every compartment so you cantransport lenses, notebooks and water bottles. In our review, we called the Everyday Messenger, "an almost perfect bag for creative professionals or people who just like nice things."

Asus MB169B+

Most serious productivity workers have dual monitor setups at home and work, but when they head out on the road, they're stuck with only the display on their laptops. A portable USB monitor like the ASUS MB169B+ is a game changer for any frequent traveler, because it gives them a second screen that's light enough to carry anywhere and gets its power over USB. The 15.6-inch MB169B+ stands out because of its bright, full HD screen and slim design. Credit: Asus

Bagsmart accessories case

It's important to stay organized when you're traveling, so you don't forget to pack something or spend hours looking for it. The Bagsmart travel organizer is a simple solution for organizing all of your tech accessories, including power cords, phone chargers, earbuds and smartphones. Credit: Bagsmart

Unidapt universal power adapter

If you've ever traveled abroad, you know that not all power outlets are alike. With the Unidapt power adapter, you never have to worry about compatibility issues. This portable accessory lets you toggle among U.S., U.K., European and Australian prong types with just a flip of a switch. It also has four USB ports for charging your smartphone. Credit: Unidapt

3M Privacy Filter

Your laptop is loaded up with the latest antivirus software. You've got a fingerprint reader and a strong password, but you can still spill company secrets when the person next to you looks over your shoulder. A 3M privacy filter limits your laptop's viewing angles so you can only read the text when looking at it head on. Credit: 3M

Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your Shopping List