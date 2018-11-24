Best SSD Deals for Cyber Monday

It's never a bad time to upgrade your storage with the wonderful gift of SSD storage, but Cyber Monday is the best of times. Not only do SSDs provide increased speed and reliability, but the market for SSDs is still stuck in high prices, except for today. Our top pick knocks a Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD down to $73 (savings of about 33 percent), but today's an excellent time to go big, as there's a deal for $310 off of SanDisk's 2TB portable external SSD, which is practically half-off.

