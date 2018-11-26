Cyber Monday Deals 2018: Laptops, Tablets and More

Update Nov. 2019: Follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for 2019's best holiday discounts.
Gadgets tend to dominate most Cyber Monday sales, but this year we're noticing a surge in laptop deals. Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, and Walmart are offering outstanding laptop deals on a range of systems — many of which we've reviewed and recommend. There are also great deals on Chromebooks and Amazon tablets, which we've rounded up below.
Here are some of the best deals out there:
Top Cyber Monday Deals Now
- 1-Day Amazon Sale: Up to $347 Off Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo laptops
- Samsung Chromebook 3 for $165 ($64.00 off)
Fire 7 for $29.99 ($20 off)
- Acer Aspire E 15 for $324.99 ($55 off)
- Acer Aspire 1 for $199.99 ($50 off)
- Surface Go for $449 ($50 off)
- Surface Pro 6 for $799 ($260 off)
- Surface Laptop 2 for $799 ($200 off)
- HP Spectre x360 (13-inch) for $899 ($350 off)
- Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 for $19 ($30 off)
Best Chromebook Deals
- Samsung Chromebook 3 for $160 ($69.00 off)
- Acer Chromebook 11 for $189.99 ($30.00 off)
- Asus Chromebook C202A for $199.00 ($30.00 off)
- HP 14-CA070NR Chromebook for $259 ($40.00 off)
- Google Pixelbook for $699 ($300 off)
Best Dell Deals
- Dell XPS 13 (9360) from $656.59 via code "50OFF699" ($143 off)
- Dell XPS 13 (9370) from $783.99 via code "50OFF699" ($126 off)
- Dell XPS 15 (9570) from $930.99 via code "50OFF699" ($79 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 7000 with 4K display for $899 ($500 off)
- Dell Chromebook 11 for $129 ($70 off)
Lenovo Deals
- Lenovo Legion Y7000 for $1,199 ($400 off)
- Lenovo Legion Y530 15.6-inch Laptop w/ GTX 1050 Ti for $829.99 ($100 off)
- Lenovo X1 Carbon 6G for $1,066.34 via code "THINKBLCKFRI" ($532 off)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T480s for $913.30 via code "THINKBLCKFRI" ($455 off)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon's Fire tablets are all on sale with prices starting as low as $29.99.
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet for $49.99 ($30 off) [NEW]
- Amazon Fire Tablet 7 for $29.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $69.99 ($30 off; or buy 2 for $119.98)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $89.99 ($40 off; or buy 2 for $149.98)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $99.99 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet w/ Show Mode Dock for $144.99 ($59 off)
- Show Mode Dock for Fire HD 10 for $44.99 ($10 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $149.99 ($50 off; or buy 2 for $249.98)
- PNY Turbo 32GB Flash Drive for $5.99 ($4 off)
Apple Cyber Monday Deals
The Apple Store offers free gift cards with the purchase of select tablets and laptops. This year, Apple is offering $100 gift cards across a range of iPads, and $200 across many MacBook models. However, many authorized Apple retailers have undercut Apple at its own game, so we're suggesting Apple fans skip the flagship store and look at deals from other retail stores. B&H Photo is taking up to $150 off various configurations of the 2018 MacBook Air.