iPhone Case for Mobile Payments May Hit AT&T Soon

Apple smartphones don’t support NFC, but that doesn’t mean you can't make contactless payments with your iPhone . A new leak suggests that Incipio’s Cashwrap case for iPhones will soon be available in AT&T stores.

Incipio unveiled its Cashwrap case for the iPhone 4 and 4s back in CES 2013, and its website advertises it as on sale through AT&T. However, the carrier's website and brick-and-mortar stores aren't selling the accessory just yet. Last year Incipio announced that pricing for the iPhone 4 and 4s Cashwrap case will fall in the $59.99 to $69.99 range, lining up with Engadget which reports AT&T will sell it for $70.

MORE: Top 10 Most Stylish Smartphones

The tipster also reportedly told the AOL-owned tech blog that the Cashwrap case is already in AT&T's inventory. AT&T has told us that it hasn't made any announcements concerning the Incipio Cashwrap case and the carrier doesn't "comment on rumors."

Incipio's case contains a micro-NFC chip that allows it to work with the ISIS app for enable mobile payments. Although Incipio said the accessory will debut for the iPhone 4 and 4S, the new report suggests it could launch for "most of Apple's recent smartphones."

The ISIS mobile wallet app launched in November 2013 after months of delays. The app directly competes with Google Wallet by allowing users to pay for goods anywhere mobile NFC payments are accepted. Users have the option of linking their American Express, Chase or Wells Fargo credit card or debit card with the app, and ISIS is currently accepted at vendors such as American Apparel, Duane Reade, Walgreens and McDonald’s.

via Engadget