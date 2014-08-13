AT&T Offers $200 Off a New iPad Air

iPad sales have been pretty flat, but AT&T and Apple hope to generate more interest by knocking $200 of the cost.

The carrier is offering $200 off a new iPad Air, as long as you also buy an iPhone 5s or 5c and you sign a two-year contract. That's nearly $530 worth of hardware alone. If an iPhone 5s or 5c is on your shopping list, AT&T is also offering a 16GB iPad Mini for just $199, which is about $130 off. It is worth noting, however, that the iPad Mini with Retina display is not on the menu.

In order to qualify for this offer, users will be required to purchase the phone through AT&T's Next program. The iPads need to be activated with a two-year wireless agreement on a Mobile Share Value plan, which will cost you $10 per month. Or you can opt for a standalone data plan starting at $14.99 per month for a tiny 250MB of data.

The iPhone 5s on AT&T is among our favorite smartphones, and we're also a fan of the iPad Mini. If you're looking to get your hands on a tablet-smartphone combo this fall, this deal might be for you. That's assuming you're not anxiously awaiting the iPhone 6. If you do want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to jump on it now, as it is a "limited time bundle."

