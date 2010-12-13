Trending

ASUS Eee Note EA800 Note-Taking Tablet Unboxed, Handled

By News 

ASUS hasn't released their long-touted Eee Note EA800 in the U.S. yet, but lucky Taiwanese consumers have been able to purchase the 8-inch grayscale tablet for a couple of weeks now. Our friends at Netbook News have gotten ahold of the slate, which combines pen-based input and special software to provide a unique environment for note-taking.

In the video below, you'll see Sascha from Netbook News take the Eee Note out of its packaging and give it a try. The unique 8-inch 768 x 1024 screen supports over 256 types of pen pressure to provide a really accurate drawing and handwriting experience. Combine that with a price under $250 and 10 hours of battery life with Wi-Fi on / 14 with Wi-Fi off and you have the potential for the ultimate student tablet.

Check out the hands-on video below to see more of this drool-worthy device and stay tuned, because we expect to get one of these in to review very soon.

via Netbook News

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.