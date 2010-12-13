ASUS Eee Note EA800 Note-Taking Tablet Unboxed, Handled

ASUS hasn't released their long-touted Eee Note EA800 in the U.S. yet, but lucky Taiwanese consumers have been able to purchase the 8-inch grayscale tablet for a couple of weeks now. Our friends at Netbook News have gotten ahold of the slate, which combines pen-based input and special software to provide a unique environment for note-taking.

In the video below, you'll see Sascha from Netbook News take the Eee Note out of its packaging and give it a try. The unique 8-inch 768 x 1024 screen supports over 256 types of pen pressure to provide a really accurate drawing and handwriting experience. Combine that with a price under $250 and 10 hours of battery life with Wi-Fi on / 14 with Wi-Fi off and you have the potential for the ultimate student tablet.

Check out the hands-on video below to see more of this drool-worthy device and stay tuned, because we expect to get one of these in to review very soon.

via Netbook News