Archos 70b is First Android Honeycomb Tablet Under $200

French tablet maker Archos just took the wraps off the first sub-$200 Android tablet dripping in Android 3.2 Honeycomb: the Archos 70b Internet Tablet. The new slate is an update to the Archos 70 IT Gen 8 we saw earlier this year.

This tablet is particularly interesting because at $200, it provides entry into the world of tablets at a price point that won't break the bank. For two Ben Franklins, you'll get a 7-inch, 16-million color TFT LCD display with a 1024x600 resolution, which should handle your HD 720p movies with aplomb. The device has an undisclosed CPU, 512MB of RAM and 8GB of storage to fill up with your choice of the 300,000 available apps in the Android Market today. You'll also get a 3D Graphics accelerator, Wi-Fi connectivity, web and email access, HDMI output, and a Micro SD port.

Look for the $199 Archos 70b Internet Tablet in stores starting January 2012.