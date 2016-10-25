Trending

This Is the New MacBook Pro with Magic Toolbar

By News 

The new MacBook Pro is coming on Thursday (Oct. 27), but we already have a good look at its marquee feature. Mac Rumors has obtained photos of the new laptop, which includes a Magic Toolbar that changes its functions based on what you're doing.

Lets say you want to make a quick purchase online via Apple Pay. The OLED touch panel above the keyboard on the MacBook Pro will apparently transform into a Touch ID input button, allowing you to check out with just a tap of your finger.

As you can see, the Magic Toolbar also displays text, such as the amount of the purchase, and a Cancel button. So it seems as though this panel will be quite versatile.

The other big thing that the pictures show is a fairly shallow keyboard, one that looks very similar to the layout on the 12-inch MacBook. I've been using the unique butterfly mechanism for well over a year and find it pretty fast, but some may balk at the lack of travel.

Why go so thin? The MacBook Pro itself is supposed to be quite thin, packing a 13- or 14-inch display into a very svelte chassis. Unlike the 12-inch MacBook, the Pro looks to sport dual speakers on other side of the keyboard.

Mac Rumors says to expect four USB-C ports and a headphone jack but not traditional USB and no SD Card slot or HDMI. We'll bring your our hands-on impressions, specs and all the other details on Oct. 27.

