Apple iPhone 4 Allegedly Electrocutes Man in China, Causes Coma

For the second time this week, a report from China suggests that Apple’s iPhone may have played a role in an accidental electrocution. The most recent incident left a 30-year-old man in China in a coma for more than 10 days, according to the Beijing Evening News.

The victim, Wu Jiantong, was reportedly shocked while charging his iPhone 4 with what was later discovered to be a counterfeit or third-party charger, according to ZDNet.

“I’m getting shocked,” he reportedly yelled while connecting his device to the charger.

Wu’s sister, who pulled the charger out of the socket, described the sensation when touching the charger while plugged in:

“I then felt needle-like pains on my fingertips,” she said. “The current was running from my finger, through to my arm and body and to the foot.”

Wu’s reported incident comes just after a woman in China was killed under similar circumstances. Earlier this week, 23-year-old Ma Ailin was electrocuted after answering her phone while it was charging. The original report said that the former flight attendant was using an iPhone 5 when the shock occurred, but a follow up report from CCTV identified the device as an iPhone 4. The charger in question is also believed to be a non-Apple product, as Apple Insider reports.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of this tragic incident and offer our condolences to the Ma family,” Apple said in a statement. “We will fully investigate and cooperate with authorities in this matter.”

But iPhones aren’t the only smartphones that have allegedly inflicted serious injuries recently. More than a week ago, an 18-year-old Swiss woman received third degree burns after her Samsung Galaxy S3 exploded in her pocket, setting her on fire.