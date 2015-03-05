Apple iPad Pro Slated for September (Report)

Are you ready for a bigger Apple? If the latest reports are true, the Cupertino company could be readying its rumored iPad Pro device for production in September, and the tablet could sport USB 3.0 ports and Oxide LCD displays.

Bloomberg's sources are saying that the long-rumored 12.9-inch iPad, reportedly named the iPad Pro, is now scheduled to go into production around September due to delays surrounding the supply of display panels. We've been hearing about the purported iPad Pro since early 2014, but it's faced multiple production delays since that time. Based on numerous reports, the giant Apple tablet was supposed to sport cool eye-tracking technology and a speedy new processor.

According to CultofMac, sources within the supply chain point toward Oxide LCDs being favored over traditional LCD panels since the former are faster and more power-efficient than the screens used on current iPads.

In addition, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the business-oriented iPad could come with USB 3.0 ports for faster data transfers, as well as options for connecting a keyboard and a mouse.

Previous reports indicate that the rumored iPad Pro could feature a sharper 2560 x 1600 resolution with a possible 4K version, and run the company's desktop software OS X.

Apple hasn't said anything about the purported iPad Pro, but if the reports are true, it could be quite a powerful productivity device.