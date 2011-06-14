Trending

Apple Adds Unlocked iPhone 4 to U.S. Online Store, Boon For Travelers

Yesterday we reported that Wednesday's big Apple announcement would be the introduction of unlocked iPhone 4s to U.S. stores, but that debut has come a day earlier than expected. As AppleInsider reports, unlocked models of the iPhone 4 are now available on Apple's online store.

Both white and black models of the unlocked smartphone are available, with the 16GB versions going for $649 and the 32GB models for $749. Those prices might look high compared to the price you'd pay for an iPhone on contract, but consider the benefits: An unlocked iPhone 4 will work with SIM cards from all Apple-supported GSM carriers throughout the world, meaning U.S.-based international travelers can take their phone with them across borders without having to pay excessive roaming charges.

As an unlocked device, this version of the iPhone 4 requires a micro-SIM card which users must purchase from a GSM wireless carrier supported by Apple. And as far as using the phone stateside goes, users will have the choice of AT&T and T-Mobile's networks. However, because T-Mobile's 3G network operates on a different band than the iPhone, users with the unlocked iPhone 4 will only have access to the carrier's slower EDGE network.

