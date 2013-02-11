Alleged HTC M7 Press Shot Leaks, Now Known as HTC One

We're just days away from HTC's February 19th press conference where the company is expected to announce their new flagship phone, the HTC M7. Wait, scratch that. According to allegedly leaked information, the M7 is now going by the moniker HTC One-- because apparently HTC didn't have enough phones with "One" in the name. The rumored name change is accompanied by an alleged press photo that has some interesting button placement. The bottom of the phone has the HTC logo dead center with the home button on the right and the back button on the left. Perhaps the logo button is actually the menu button? The perforated bezel along the top and bottom look like they could be made of metal and that bands may wrap all the way around the back of the phone.

The HTC One is said to have a 1080p display and a massive 13-megapixel rear camera. It's believed that it will run Android 4.2 Jelly Bean with HTC's Sense 5.0 overlay.

As we recently reported, HTC is going through some tough financial times and this new flagship device is its chance to make a big splash in the European and U.S. markets. It may also be one of the last super-powered devices from the company, which has said that it plans on refocusing its efforts towards making low-cost phones for developing markets.

via @evleaks and Engadget