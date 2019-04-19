Get Anker's 5-in-1 USB-C Hub For Just $27

Today's ultra-slim laptops tend to sacrifice connectivity for portability. Fortunately, there are plenty of laptop accessories designed to give lean laptops like the MacBook Pro that extra connectivity they need for daily use.

Amazon, for instance, currently has the Anker 5-in-1 USB C Hub on sale for $26.99 via an on-page clickable coupon. (The discount is applied during the final checkout page). Normally, priced at $45.99, that’s $19 off and the lowest price we’ve seen for this hub.

Anker's hub connects to a single USB-C port and instantly adds two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, and two SD card slots.

Moreover, this USB-C hub supports 4K video at 30Hz, which makes it easy to display videos from your laptop onto a TV or monitor.

There's no telling when Amazon's sale will end, so give your laptop the connectivity boost it needs while it's still on sale.