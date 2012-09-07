$499 WikiPad Gaming Tablet Hits GameStop October 31

Game on! WikiPad, the first Android tablet to feature detachable gaming controls is finally coming to market. According to a press release, the tablet has been priced at $499 and will be sold exclusively by GameStop starting on October 31, just in time for trick or treating.

When we went hands-on with the 10.1-inch device at E3, it was sporting some pretty impressive specs, including an Nvidia Tegra 3 processor. However the pot has gotten considerably sweeter with the announcement the tablet will feature Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) out the box. In addition, the tablet will support games from PlayStation Mobile, Nvidia Tegra Zone and Google Play.

Interested gamers can begin placing preorders at GameStop starting September 7.