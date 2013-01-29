$20 Verizon Jetpack MiFi 5510L Shares 4G LTE with Up to 10 Gadgets

New year, new Verizon hotspot. Novatel today unveiled the Verizon Jetpack LTE MiFi 5510L, a new 4G hotspot that can connect up to 10 gadgets to Big Red’s speedy network.

The MiFi 5510L will cost $19.99 with a $50 mail-in rebate and a new two-year data plan agreement. Adding a hotspot like the Jetpack to Verizon’s shared data plan adds $20 a month to your bill in addition to any extra Gigabytes you might need.

Fortunately, the MiFi 5510L comes jacked with cool features. It has a touchscreen interface, a rated battery life of eight hours and software that supports real-time data tracking so users can monitor how many GBs they've used. Business-friendly features include a VPN pass-through for enterprise users and an SPI firewall.

Look for the new MiFi to go on sale this Thursday at Verizon’s website.

Via SlashGear